Fincastle landmark pays homage to history

The drawing room of the historic home called Santillane. The home, located on a hill near Fincastle, features a long stairwell in the foyer, which is shown on the cover of this magazine.
A lawn ornament in a backyard flower bed.
In 2018, Angela and John Sengson bought their historic home called Santillane in Fincastle. American explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark were frequent visitors to Fincastle. Clark eventually married Judy Hancock, the daughter of Revolutionary War soldier Colonel George Hancock who built Santillane.
The dining room features a large sideboard from the 1930s that was in the house when the Sengson’s bought it, as well as more china and photos of her great-great grandparents.
The downstairs library in the historic home called Santillane in Fincastle.
Three-hundred-year-old white oak trees (center) tower over the historic home.
Looking from the foyer into the drawing room of the historic home.
A note written in the 1850s is still visible on an upstairs wall of the historic home.
Angela Sengson shows off the drawing room of her historic home.
Collectable china is on display in the downstairs library in the historic home.
Koi swim in a pond outside the back door of the historic home.
The foyer of the historic home.
A note written in the 1850s is still visible on an upstairs wall of the historic home.
Looking from the drawing room into the dining room of the historic home.
A note written in the 1850s is still visible on an upstairs wall of the historic home.
The drawing room of the historic home.
The dining room of the historic home.
Deerhorn clarkia spout inside the porch greenhouse as Angela and John Sengson, and their dog Ruby Blu, show off their historic home.
A tea tray in the drawing room of the historic home.
The smokehouse outside the kitchen of historic home.
A note written in the 1850s is still visible on an upstairs wall of the historic home.
Built about 1795, Fincastle’s Santillane is listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its design and for its connection to early 19th century explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark. Clark married the builder’s daughter in 1808.
The Georgian brick home at 99 Housman St. sits on 24 acres on a hill overlooking Fincastle.
The grounds feature mature white oak, chestnut and magnolia trees. The kitchen wing and smokehouse are remnants of the original dwelling, with the remainder constructed in the 1830s. There are five chimneys and 10 original fireplaces, eight of which remain in use. Original interior latches and brass knobs are embossed with the Great Seal of England.
Now a private residence, the home has been used as a wedding venue and as a bed-and-breakfast. The owners, Angela and John Sengson, are renovating and restoring the grounds. The interior features original art by Edouard Cortes and Harold Little.
