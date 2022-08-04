Fincastle landmark pays homage to history

Built about 1795, Fincastle’s Santillane is listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its design and for its connection to early 19th century explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark. Clark married the builder’s daughter in 1808.

The Georgian brick home at 99 Housman St. sits on 24 acres on a hill overlooking Fincastle.

The grounds feature mature white oak, chestnut and magnolia trees. The kitchen wing and smokehouse are remnants of the original dwelling, with the remainder constructed in the 1830s. There are five chimneys and 10 original fireplaces, eight of which remain in use. Original interior latches and brass knobs are embossed with the Great Seal of England.

Now a private residence, the home has been used as a wedding venue and as a bed-and-breakfast. The owners, Angela and John Sengson, are renovating and restoring the grounds. The interior features original art by Edouard Cortes and Harold Little.