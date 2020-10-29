Five painting mistakes to avoid

DIY interior painting can be a money-saver — if you know what you’re doing.

While saving a few dollars definitely is worth trying out painting yourself, it is important to avoid mistakes often made in the process.

Not using the correct applicatorIf you are willing to pay for premium paint, you should be willing to invest in a good applicator. Invest in good brushes or rollers up front to avoid hair on the wall or lumps of roller lint under the paint.

Not preparing correctlyYou always want to do repair work first so your walls are smooth, clean, dry and free of loose debris before you begin painting. A repair will be much less obvious if it is done before a new coat of paint.

Overextending your brush dipsOne of the most frequently made mistakes by DIYers is they often continue applying a dip of paint until the brush or roller is dry. When you overextend each dip, the paint can dry in the brush bristles, and fabric on rollers can mat down.

You want to maintain a smooth line of paint. Once you can see the paint starting to break up, it’s time to re-dip.