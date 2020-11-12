How often should I check my roof?

While you may not think about your roof every day, you want to make sure it stays in good shape and remains leak free.
To do so, regular inspections need to be performed. But how often should that happen?
According to the National Roofing Contractors Association, you should check your roof at least twice per year, during fall and spring. The mild weather during these seasons can help make inspecting the roof easier and allows you to ensure the roof will be prepared for potential seasonal weather hazards.
While it may not be easy to complete an inspection as often as recommended, doing so will help prevent minor roof damage from leading to serious problems. I recommend calling in a professional to evaluate your roof.
Since we have a large amount of unusual weather in our area with the changing seasons, storms and wind can damage the roof in ways you are not aware of.
You can have someone come out and inspect you roof, and some use droves to see every spot without crawling on the roof itself.
Preventing minor problems from turning into major ones will save you money in the future. Your bi-yearly check can be done yourself unless you find reason for concern. Here are some things to look out for when doing a DIY inspection:
» Broken or missing shingles
» Cracked or curling caulk
» Patches of moss/lichen
» Worn or peeling plastic rubber boots around pipes or other roof projections
» Cracked or rusted spots on metal flashings
» Shingles that are blistering, cracking or buckling
» Loose, cracked or rusted gutters
» Crumbling or missing chimney mortar
»Tree branches or other large debris
If, during the inspection, you notice any cracked or rusted flashings or gutters; crumbling or missing chimney mortar; sunken spots in the roof; or several shingles that are buckling, cracking or missing, you should call a roofing company.
Preventive maintenance can save you hundreds of dollars and keep your roof in top shape, lasting the full extent of its life.
A professional roofer can inspect both the inside and outside of your roof and give you peace of mind about the safety of the roof and your home.
This information is provided by Karen Hall, a REALTOR® with John Stewart Walker, Inc. and is the immediate Past President of the Lynchburg Association of REALTORS®.
