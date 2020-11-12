How often should I check my roof?

While you may not think about your roof every day, you want to make sure it stays in good shape and remains leak free.

To do so, regular inspections need to be performed. But how often should that happen?

According to the National Roofing Contractors Association, you should check your roof at least twice per year, during fall and spring. The mild weather during these seasons can help make inspecting the roof easier and allows you to ensure the roof will be prepared for potential seasonal weather hazards.

While it may not be easy to complete an inspection as often as recommended, doing so will help prevent minor roof damage from leading to serious problems. I recommend calling in a professional to evaluate your roof.

Since we have a large amount of unusual weather in our area with the changing seasons, storms and wind can damage the roof in ways you are not aware of.

You can have someone come out and inspect you roof, and some use droves to see every spot without crawling on the roof itself.

Preventing minor problems from turning into major ones will save you money in the future. Your bi-yearly check can be done yourself unless you find reason for concern. Here are some things to look out for when doing a DIY inspection: