Let’s All Get Along

When choosing your Realtor, it is advisable to interview two or three candidates.

You will spend time with your Realtor during your home search, and you will be placing your trust in them to walk you through the buying or selling process. It’s important you get along with them, and it’s helpful if you like them.

Your Realtor is a professional who knows how to get along with other Realtors in a transaction and negotiate on your behalf. In a business setting, it is expected — as it should be — those who are doing business are cordial. It is possible getting along well will lead to future business and business referrals. Even when the other person is rude in how they speak or behave, it is always wise to be the professional and remain kind and calm. A good Realtor knows this. People may not always realize what they said was offensive, or maybe they’re a wonderful person who is having a bad day. All of us have been on that side of the coin at some time.