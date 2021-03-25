Lynchburg Realtors show gratitude for veterans’ service with donation to local veterans council

By Patty Pierucci

“Thank you for your service.”

That’s a common phrase we hear when encountering a veteran, or active service member. But your local Realtors are going beyond a “thank you” by donating money to support area veterans.

The Lynchburg Association of Realtors recently presented a check for $15,904.31 to Thomas Current, president of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council, at a ceremony held at Monument Terrace.

“The council assists local veterans in many ways,” commented Bradley Wilson, 2020 co-chair of the LAR’s Community Outreach Committee, which helped raise the money. Wilson was on hand at the ceremony to present the check to Current.

The association frequently assists veterans who need help getting to and from doctors’ appointments, and helps with veterans’ housing needs, Wilson said. The LAR partnered with the Veterans Council in 2020, providing a Thanksgiving meal to a veteran’s family and a Christmas meal and presents for the children of a veteran’s family in Appomattox.

Wilson encourages residents with any household items they are considering throwing out to instead call the Veterans Council and offer to donate them to help local veterans. The council can be reached at (434) 845-5966.