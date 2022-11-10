Lynchburg This Week: American dream of home ownership still alive

As we celebrate Veterans Day, it always is important to reflect on and be thankful for all of the many freedoms we enjoy as citizens of the United States of America. What a privilege it is to live in a country where the American dream of home ownership is attainable and enjoyed by so many.

With the recent reports of rising interest rates, many potential buyers are panicked thinking they may not be able to achieve their dreams of home ownership. It is easy to forget the current interest rates are where we were just three or four years ago, and our housing market in the Lynchburg area still was thriving.

While rising interest rates certainly are cause for concern, it is not a surprise to those in the real estate industry who have predicted this would happen sometime this year.

What does this mean for our local market? It has been predicted this will stabilize our housing market and level out the playing field for buyers and sellers.

Over the past two years, because of the low interest rates, there has been a flood of buyers looking for homes in a market where there were more buyers than homes for sale, which in turn drove up the price of homes. This has been great for sellers because they received a greater return on their investment. It also has been great for those buyers who were able to secure a home because the homes, even though maybe overpriced, still were affordable and cheaper than rent.

Rising interest rates most likely will disqualify some buyers because the rates will make an impact on their monthly payment. The buying power will be reduced. Where buyers previously may have qualified to purchase a certain priced home, they no longer may qualify for that price range.

With fewer buyers, the price of homes most likely will stabilize and not keep increasing at the pace it has over the past two years. Recent statistics from the Lynchburg Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Service show the price of an average single-family home has increased from $249,158 in the first 10 months of 2021 to $289,622 in the first 10 months of 2022. What a great return on investment for our homeowners.

Also, with fewer buyers, there may be less competition in bidding wars for properties, and may reduce the use of escalation clauses and over-list price offers, which also will drive the stabilization of home prices.

Wherever I go, everyone loves to talk about real estate — it has been a very interesting topic over the past two years because most of us have never witnessed a market with such a shortage of inventory and so many buyers paying so much more than asking price for homes. No one likes to hear the words “rising interest rates” or “inflation,” but this is the reality of our economy right now, and we will learn to navigate these waters just like we have done many times before.

Do you want to realize the American dream of homeownership? It’s still a great time to buy or sell, and of course, using a professional real estate agent who is familiar with the local real estate market is essential.

Take some time this week to thank a veteran who fought for us to be able to enjoy the freedoms we have.