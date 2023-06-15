aysn Schaener

In today’s real estate market, prospective buyers sometimes are feeling pressured to give up certain contingencies in order to secure the winning bid on a property they desire to purchase. It is important that buyers are educated on what contingencies are important to include and what contingencies are acceptable to remove from an offer on a property.

What is a contingency? In real estate, a contingency refers to a clause in a purchase agreement specifying an action or requirement that must be met for the contract to become legally binding. Both the buyer and seller must agree to the terms of each contingency and sign the contract before it becomes binding.

Common contingencies in an offer to purchase are:

Appraisal. Most offers are contingent upon the home appraising for at least the purchase price of the home. Most lenders will require an appraisal, so it is not always an option for a buyer to waive this contingency. If a buyer is paying cash, an appraisal may be waived, or if the buyer has a significant down payment, an appraisal may be waived if approved by their lender.

Closing costs. An offer may be contingent upon the seller paying all or a portion of the buyer’s closing costs. This used to be very common before bidding wars for properties were the norm. Many buyers are no longer asking for a closing cost contingency as it reduces their chance of winning the bid on the property.

Home inspection. The home inspection is a contingency that most buyers are not willing to waive. Knowing the defects of a home prior to purchase is very important to buyers so that they are aware of any additional costs that may be involved when they purchase the home. Some buyers are still requesting the home inspection but agree to not ask for any repairs or may limit the amount of repairs that they will negotiate. This allows them to know the condition of the home, but doesn’t commit the seller to remedy them. Typically, investors or buyers who are paying cash may waive the home inspection and will buy the home “as is” because they may be more financially capable of taking care of unknown defects.

Home to sell or close. If a buyer has a current home that they need to sell prior to completing the purchase of another property, a Subject to Sale contingency will be included in the offer to purchase. If the buyer’s current property is already under contract but still needs to close prior to purchasing the new property, a Subject to Close contingency will be included. If a buyer has a current home and is financially able to purchase another home without selling or closing on their current home, these contingencies can be waived.

Miscellaneous contingencies. There are several other items in a purchase offer that can be negotiated in addition to the above-referenced contingencies, such as purchase price, closing date, choice of closing company, selection of home warranty, conveyed personal property, etc.

Your licensed real estate professional is very knowledgeable about the benefits and negatives of requesting contingencies in an offer to purchase, so be sure to request their assistance when preparing your offer. You can start your search for a home or your trusted Realtor at www.lynchburgvarealtors.com.