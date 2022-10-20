Lynchburg This Week: Creating curb appeal after fall foliage is gone

Once the beauty of the fall foliage is gone, many homes lose their curb appeal.

Most buyers make up their mind about a home within a few minutes of looking at the outside. Just like a welcoming foyer, your front yard sets buyers’ opinions about your home instantly. A property that looks outdated or in disrepair can create a negative impression.

Whether you are looking to sell your home or if you just want to keep it looking great, here are a few ideas to help keep your home looking its best during the winter months:

Give your front door a bold new color. Add a colorful wreath that coordinates.

Create a warm glow by adding exterior lighting. It not only makes your home safer, but makes it look cozy and inviting. Walk around the outside of your house and make sure that all your light bulbs are functioning properly.

Add some cold-weather plants to your entryway for another pop of color.

Keep the outside of your home clear of clutter such as toys, rakes, shovels, etc. Leaving items laying around gives your home a sloppy look.

Hang a lantern on a post near your entryway or set one or two on a step to give a charming, welcoming look. You can use battery-operated or hard-wired lanterns.

Add some string lights to a bowl or lantern on your front porch for a soft glow, or hang them from a tree or your porch railing for an enchanting look.

Add a colorful bird feeder to your front yard. A well-placed feeder can add color and life to your gray winter landscape.

Give your mailbox a makeover. Paint it a bright color for something different.

Update your house numbers with some striking new numbers. Go for a design that makes a statement and adds to your home’s character. Just make sure they are clearly visible from the street.

Keep your sidewalks and driveway free of snow, leaves and other debris. Nothing makes your home look more unkept faster in the winter than snow that has not been cleared.