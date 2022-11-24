Lynchburg This Week: Designations help agents better serve buyers, sellers

For real estate agents, November is Designation Awareness Month. The National Association of Realtors offers many designations to help real estate agents expand their industry knowledge.

Some of the most popular designees in our area:

Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR®) designees advocate for homebuyers, and are recognized as distinguished agents in the industry. The designation program establishes a foundation of training, skills and resources to help real estate professionals succeed as a buyer’s representative.

Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation is commercial real estate’s global standard for professional achievement, earned through an extensive curriculum of 200 classroom hours and professional experiential requirements. CCIMs are active in 1,000 U.S. markets and 31 other countries, and comprise a 13,000-member network that includes brokers, leasing professionals, asset managers, appraisers, corporate real estate executives, investors, lenders and other allied professionals.

Certified Property Manager (CPM®) designees are recognized as experts in real estate management. Holding this designation demonstrates expertise and integrity to employers, owners and investors.

The Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) designation is the highest credential awarded to residential sales agents, managers and brokers. On average, CRS designees earn nearly three times more in income, transactions and gross sales than non-designee REALTORS®.

Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI). REALTORS® with the GRI designation have in-depth training in legal and regulatory issues, technology, professional standards and the sales process. Earning the designation is a way to stand out to prospective buyers and sellers as a professional with expertise in these areas.

Through NAR’s GREEN Designation, the GREEN Resource Council provides ongoing education, resources and tools to help real estate practitioners find, understand and market properties with green features.

The Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) designation is the premier credential in seller representation. It is designed to elevate professional standards and enhance personal performance. The designation is awarded to real estate professionals who demonstrate the knowledge and skills essential for seller advocacy. SRS designees represent a global community of REALTORS® who use their advanced training and expertise to go above and beyond their client’s expectations.

These are just a few designations that can be earned by real estate agents so they can better serve buyers and sellers in our community. When you see an agent with these designations next to their name, you will know they have gone the extra mile to be better prepared to serve you with all your real estate needs.