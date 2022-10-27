Lynchburg This Week: Don't be afraid to buy a home in current market

Halloween events are not the only things that are scary right now. For many sellers and buyers, the real estate market appears to be scary.

Rising interest rates have resulted in some buyers putting a pause on their home-buying plans, and sellers are reluctant to list their current homes because they do not want to pay a higher interest on their next home.

What does this mean for our local real estate market?

For sellers, it’s still a great time to sell. In our area, we still have high buyer demand — which means we have more buyers than homes available. We still are seeing multiple offers for homes in every price range. Many homes still are selling for over list price and receiving top dollar. We have not yet seen a decrease in property values but it is predicted home values will not increase as significantly as they have for the past two years.

It still is important to price your home correctly. Because of the rising interest rates, many buyers have less buying power than when we enjoyed those low, low rates. Therefore, they may not have the ability to offer so much over the listing price. Your real estate agent is a great resource for helping you price your home right.

For buyers, rising interest rates are a challenge. In spite of this, we still have inventory issues where we do not have enough homes for sale to meet the buyer demand. How do these factors affect a buyer’s desire to purchase a home?

While the financial aspects of purchasing a home are important, there also are non-financial reasons that make sense for you to purchase a home now.

Homeowners can make their home truly their own. Owning your home gives you a significant sense of accomplishment because it’s a space you can customize the way that you want it, making your home more comfortable and enjoyable.

The responsibilities of home ownership will give you a greater sense of achievement. You will take more pride in the care of your home and you will have the freedom to have the pet you want, the wall colors you want, and the option to renovate or update what you want at your own pace.

Homeownership can lead to greater community engagement. If you own property, you will have a stake in your community and may lead to a greater connection to your local area.

Homeownership is an investment. Many studies have shown investing in real estate will bring you the greatest return on your investment — more than any other.

No matter what the interest rate is, in most cases, purchasing a home still is cheaper than paying rent. Would you rather make your monthly payment to pay for someone else’s mortgage or your own?

If you are waiting for the “perfect” time to sell or buy a home, that time may be now depending on what your long-term plans are. Contact your trusted real estate agent for guidance as you make these important decisions regarding homeownership. And hopefully Halloween will be the only scary thing for you this year.