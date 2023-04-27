For buyers, a home inspection can be a very stressful part of the homebuying process. Being educated prior to the inspection can alleviate a lot of distress when you receive the report from your inspector.

It is important to know a home inspection is done in order to discover defects in the property. According to the Purchase Agreement used by the Lynchburg Association of Realtors, “a defect is considered to be any condition which impairs the normal stability, safety or use of any improvements (buildings) on the property, or damage to any part of the improvements. A defect is not a cosmetic flaw, antiquated system, or grandfathered component that is in working order but would not comply with current building code if constructed or installed today. If a system or component is near, at or beyond its projected life expectancy but is properly functioning, then such system or component will not be deemed as a defect …”

We all know there is no perfect home — even a brand new home will have flaws. Inspectors will document all of their findings which will include numerous details and tips for home maintenance. Your report is a great resource for learning how to care for you home.

If significant problems are found with the home, as a buyer, you should consider the number and magnitude of the issues and prioritize your concerns. With your Realtor’s help, you can decide on a course of action that creates a satisfactory result for you and the seller.

Typically, a list of requested repairs is compiled and submitted along with a copy of the complete home inspection report to the seller through your Realtor. The seller then will review the requests and respond within a specific time period defined in your Purchase Agreement. The seller has several options:

Agree to remedy all of the repairs,

negotiate and agree to do some of the repairs,

refuse to remedy any repairs, or

offer a credit at closing to cover the costs of the repairs.

Is it better to ask for a repair or a credit? There are pros and cons to each approach. If you ask the seller to remedy the repairs prior to closing, you will have less control over the results unless you are very specific as to how the repairs are remedied. On the other hand, if you ask for a credit, you will have to complete the repairs on your own and if you run into unexpected problems with the repairs, you will be responsible for them. Also, you need to confirm with your lender that a credit can be accepted.

Another option is to get an estimate for your requested repairs and have the seller provide a certified check to your contractor at closing. That way you can supervise the repairs, and the seller is confident the money will be used to fix the repairs.

Negotiating home repairs can be a very delicate situation as sellers want to receive the most amount of money for their property, and they have emotional ties to their home. If you point out too many issues, it may offend them and make them less willing to cooperate with you. This is where using an experienced Realtor with great negotiation skills is vital. Just as your agent was helpful in negotiating your offer for the home, he or she can use those great skills to negotiate the home repairs as well in a way that benefits all parties.

Be sure to ask your Realtor for educational information regarding the home inspection process during your first meeting so you are prepared when the time comes. You can start your search at www.lynchburgvarealtors.com.