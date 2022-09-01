Lynchburg This Week: Fall is great time to prepare home for winter months

It’s hard to believe the fall season is upon us. This is a great time to prepare your home for the winter months and to keep your property in tip-top shape.

Clean your gutters. Your roof’s drainage system diverts water away from your home’s exterior and foundation walls, so it is vital to keep this system flowing smoothly. Clogged gutters can lead to damaged exterior surfaces and water in your basement. Before the leaves fall this autumn, clean your gutters and cover them with mesh gutter guards to keep out debris.

Seal up air leaks. Gaps in caulk and weatherstripping let cold air into your warm home and cost you more to heat it. Because weatherstripping can deteriorate over time, it is important to inspect it periodically. Also check for missing or damaged caulk around windows, doors and entry points for electrical, cable, phone and gas. Seal any gaps with suitable caulk.

Inspect your roof. Inspect your roof from top to bottom. Scan the entire roof for missing, curled or damaged shingles. Check ridge shingles for cracks and wind damage. Look for damage to metal flashing in valleys around vents and chimneys. Inspect your gutters for large accumulations of granules, which is a sign that your roof is losing its coating and can lead to larger problems.

Protect faucets from freezing. Take steps to ensure outside faucets and in-ground irrigation systems don’t freeze and burst.

Freshen your furnace filter. Clogged filters make it harder to keep your home at a comfortable temperature, thus increasing your utility bills. Changing your filters monthly will keep your filters free from debris.

Give your furnace a checkup. It’s good to have your heating system checked at least once per year by a professional.

Ready your fireplace. Even if you only use your fireplace occasionally, you should check in annually for damage and hazards. The best option is to have a chimney sweep inspect your entire chimney system, including flue, chimney, damper and bricks.

Repair walkways. Damaged walkways, drives and steps are a hazard year-round, but their dangers are compounded when the weather turns icy. Fixing issues early in the fall also is critical to preventing little cracks from becoming expensive headaches.

Review safety features. This is a great time to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon dioxide detectors, make sure your fire extinguishers are in good working order and not expired (less than six years old), make sure you have a fire escape plan and do a general cleanup of your home to keep clutter from accumulating.

Touch up exterior paint. Fall has plenty of days that are perfect for working with exterior paint and a touch-up can prolong the life of your siding and trim.

Now that you have your home ready for winter, perhaps this may be the perfect time to sell when your home is looking its best. Contact a real estate agent if you’re thinking of selling or need additional tips on how to prepare your home sell quickly and bring a great sales price.