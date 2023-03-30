Is a home inspection necessary?

The trend is that many buyers are waiving a home inspection to win an offer on a home. While removing the home inspection contingency is attractive to sellers, it most often is not in the best interest of the buyer.

It is important your Realtor educates you about the home inspection process prior to looking at properties. Understanding what a home inspection entails may deter you from waiving the inspection when you are caught up in the emotions of making an offer.

As a buyer, you get to choose who will conduct your home inspection and how many inspections are necessary. Your Realtor can provide options for licensed inspectors who other clients have used with satisfaction. The cost of the home inspection is paid for by the buyer at the time of the inspection and varies depending on the size, location and age of the home. A licensed home inspector will conduct a thorough inspection of the interior and exterior of the home looking for defects in the property. Cosmetic issues are not part of the inspection and should not be addressed in a repairs request. A home inspector will look at things such as a home’s foundation, structural components, roof, HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems, then provide a written home inspection report with results in 24 to 48 hours.

Other inspection specialists, such as structural engineers, roofing experts, mold/asbestos/other toxic substance specialists, and HVAC inspectors also may be needed depending on what the home inspector recommends. All inspections are paid for by the buyer and must be completed within the timeframe specified in the purchase agreement.

A home inspection usually takes between two to three hours, but may take more time depending on the size of the home. In most cases, buyers are welcome to attend the home inspection, but should be cautioned not to distract the inspector causing them to overlook details or run out of time. A good suggestion is to attend the final 30 minutes of the inspection, so the inspector can share preliminary findings and answer any questions you may have regarding the condition of the home.

Once the buyer and a Realtor receive a copy of the written inspection report, a list of requested repairs will be compiled and submitted to the seller. It is important only defects to the home be addressed, and buyers should consider the implications of asking for “too much.” The seller can respond with an offer to something less or completely decline the buyer’s requested repairs. In some cases, the buyer’s inspection may terminate the contract if negotiations are not successful for remediation.

While sometimes stressful, the home inspection process does not have to be dreaded and should not be avoided. Realtors are knowledgeable and experienced with the process and can use their great negotiation skills to make the process a win-win for both buyers and sellers. While buyers may be tempted to forgo the home inspection in order to present a more attractive offer to the seller, they should consider asking for a home inspection for informational purposes only. This could be a good compromise to assure the buyer is aware of any issues with the home prior to purchasing it.

Be sure to contact your Realtor for additional information and guidance regarding home inspections. Find your very own professional local Realtor at www.lynchburgvarealtors.com.