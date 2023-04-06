In keeping with the goals of the Lynchburg Association of Realtors, below are the trends in our housing market through the end of February. Please note these statistics are more than a month old.

Key market trends: February 2023

Sales activity continues to decline in the LAR market. There were 228 sales in the LAR region in February, 11 fewer than last year for a 4.6% drop. In Lynchburg, there were 78 home sales this month, 23 more than last February, a 41.8% increase. With 44, home sales remained flat compared to last February in Campbell County. There were 23 sales in Amherst County (-14.8%) and eight sales in Appomattox County (-33.3%).

Pending sales activity continues to cool in most parts of the LAR footprint. In February, there were 282 pending sales in the LAR market, 59 fewer than a year ago, a 17.3% decline. There were 13 pending sales in Appomattox County in February, five more compared to last year for a 62.5% increase. With 95, year-over-year monthly pending sales dropped in the Lynchburg market by 8.7% compared to last February (nine fewer pending sales). Amherst County (-31.6%) and Bedford County (-25%) had the sharpest decline in pending sales compared to last February.

Home prices continue to climb across much of the LAR housing market. The median sold price in the LAR region was $257,950 in February, a 7.9% increase compared to last year, reflecting an $18,950 price jump. At $214,500, the median sold price in the Lynchburg market declined by 1.6% from last year, a $3,500 price drop. Appomattox County’s median sales price increased by 50.9% compared to last February (up $99,050).

Inventory has increased for four consecutive months in the LAR region. At the end of February, there were 410 active listings throughout the LAR area, 112 more than last year for a 37.6% increase. New listings dipped this month. There were 288 new listings that came onto the market in February in the region, 63 fewer new listings than a year ago.

This is part of a custom report prepared by Virginia Realtors on behalf of the Lynchburg Association of Realtors.