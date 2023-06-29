Sales activity in the Lynchburg Association of Realtors (LAR) regional housing market has declined for a year.

In May, there were 326 homes across the LAR market, 64 fewer than last year, showing a 16.4% decline. There were 126 closed sales in the Lynchburg market in May, a 20% increase from last year, which is 21 additional sales. Sales fell sharply in Amherst County (-34.1%) and Bedford County (-40.8%) compared to last May. Appomattox County had 15 sales in May, two fewer than last year, reflecting an 11.8% decline.

Pending sales remain sluggish in the LAR footprint. There were 337 pending sales throughout the LAR area in May, a 16.6% decline compared to last year, which is 67 fewer pending sales. In Bedford County, there were 107 pending sales in May, 56 fewer than a year ago, a 34.4% drop.

Pending sales activity has dropped for a year in the local area. At 132, pending sales activity increased by 15.8% from last May, which is 18 more pending sales.

Despite lower sales activity, home prices continue to rise in most parts of the region. In May, the median sales price was $280,000 in the LAR market, a 5.7% price jump from last year, which is an additional $15,000. In Amherst County, the median sales price was $222,500 in May, $15,000 less than last year, reflecting a 6.3% decline. The median sales price peaked at $264,000 in the Lynchburg area in May, which is $38,000 higher than last year. At $315,000, the median sales price also grew to its highest in Appomattox County in May (up $75,000).

Inventory continues to rise in most parts of the LAR market. At the end of May, there were 484 active listings across the LAR market, 66 more than last year, a 15.8% increase. The number of active listings remained flat compared to the previous year in Amherst County at the end of May (no change). Active listings rose by 40% in both Campbell County and Appomattox County compared to last May. In Lynchburg, there were 122 active listings at the end of May, 19 more than last year, an 18.4% increase.

Data and analysis provided by Virginia Realtors Chief Economist, Ryan Price