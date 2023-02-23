If you are considering selling, the first of many questions you may ask your Realtor is, “How much is it going to cost me to sell my home?”

Many people think only buyers pay closing costs, but sellers have many closing costs to pay as well. Below are some costs to be prepared to pay if you are thinking about selling your home.

A seller is responsible for preparing a new deed to transfer the property to the new owner. The cost is typically between $200 and $400. Additionally, a grantor’s tax is paid by the seller, which is $1 per $1,000 of the purchase price or the assessed value — whichever is greater. (Example: if a property sells for $300,000, the grantor’s tax would be $300).

Termite, septic and well bacteria tests also are paid for by the seller and must be done within the 30 days prior to the closing date. These tests range anywhere from $75 to $350, depending on which of these tests need to be performed. If your home has county sewer and/or water, you do not have to worry about a septic or well inspection.

If a property is located in a community where there is a Homeowner’s Association, the buyer must be furnished with a copy of the HOA package after a contract has been ratified. The seller is responsible for the cost of the HOA package and the fees vary depending on your HOA. Monthly HOA fees and property taxes will be pro-rated as of the closing date.

When using a Realtor to sell your home, the Realtor commissions will be paid for by the seller. This fee is negotiated at the time of listing your home.

Some buyers may request the seller to pay for a one-year home warranty policy. This is negotiable between the seller and buyer and the cost can range from about $450 and up, depending on what features are included in the policy.

Frequently, buyers will ask that the seller pay some or all of the buyer’s closing costs. These costs vary depending on the loan type and amount, and are specifically requested in the purchase agreement. The request for closing costs can be negotiated between the buyer and seller.

Many times sellers may have a home inspection before listing their home. This gives them the opportunity to address any repairs or concerns prior to marketing the home. The cost varies depending on the size, age and location of the property.

Other miscellaneous fees that may be (but not always) charged to a seller are wiring fees, overnight fees, closing company fees and fees charged by your mortgage company. And of course, your mortgage payoff may be your biggest expense.

While all of this may seem daunting, a good Realtor will guide you through this process and take care of scheduling your inspections, ordering your HOA package, and more. And while it may seem like there are a lot of costs, most of them are paid at closing so you are not getting your checkbook out every day.

Getting ready to sell? Ask your Realtor for an estimated proceeds net sheet. This will detail all of your fees and give you an estimate on what you will take home on closing day.

If you do not have one yet, visit www.lynchburgvarealtors.com to find your Realtor!