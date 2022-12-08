Lynchburg This Week: How a comparative market analysis can help homebuyers

What is a comparative market analysis (CMA) and how do they benefit homebuyers?

Homebuyers do not want to overspend when purchasing a house. Home prices constantly are changing, and a CMA can provide a valuable snapshot of current market conditions for a particular property.

Sellers use CMAs to help them determine a listing price for their home. However, if a seller is overly optimistic and aims too high with a list price, buyers can benefit from their own analysis.

Many buyers assume it is OK to rely on estimates provided by property sites, such as realtor.com or Zillow. While these estimates are a convenient starting point, they don’t consider all the factors people consider when evaluating a home and the neighborhood in person.

In addition, your real estate agent frequently sees homes in your local market and can share professional insights on how other homes compare to the property you are considering. They also can give you advice as to whether this property would be a good long-term investment.

CMA reports are not standardized, but most real estate agents follow similar guidelines when preparing a CMA for buyers. They will compare the property you are interested in to similar homes (based on size, location, condition and acreage) that have sold in the previous six months.

Only homes that have sold are used in a CMA because they reflect a valid market price — what a buyer and seller agreed upon versus what a seller originally listed the home for. At least three properties are used when preparing a CMA. Again, your agent will use sold homes that are the most similar to yours, closest to your neighborhood and the most recent sales.

Properties rarely are identical, so it’s important to make adjustments to the comps that have been selected. Adjustments may be made for differences in numbers of bedrooms and baths, square footage, finished or unfinished basements, garages, upgrades, etc. After evaluating each comparable property, your agent can determine an appropriate price/range for the property you’d like to purchase. This analysis can help you be confident that you are paying a fair price for the property.

Other things to be considered in addition to the comparable properties are market conditions — if other homes sold for cash or the seller paid closing costs, or if there were multiple offers for the property that drove up the sold price.

An experienced real estate agent is vital when assisting you with a comparative market analysis. Be sure to use an agent’s knowledge and expertise when considering the purchase price for the home you plan to buy.