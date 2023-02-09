If you’re thinking about purchasing a home, now still is a great time to buy.

Interest rates have been on the rise but this trend does not appear to be changing. It looks like it is time to start the search.

You may wonder, “How long does the process take to purchase a home?” This is an important question, especially if you are renting and have to give a notice to vacate a rental unit.

A buyer’s first step toward purchasing a home is to get pre-approved with a lender. An initial pre-qualification letter usually can be obtained in 24 to 48 hours; however, an in-depth (preferred) pre-approval can take a little longer — about 7 to 10 days.

Once a pre-approval is received, a buyer should make a connection with a Realtor to begin a home search. It is hard to predict how long it will take for a buyer to find the home they wish to purchase; however, in today’s market, it is taking longer to get a home under contract because of the shortage of inventory and the possibility of having to compete with multiple offers.

When a buyer submits an offer for a property, it typically can take between 24 to 72 hours to agree to the terms of the contract with the seller, depending on if multiple offers are received.

The closing process typically takes 30 to 60 days once a contract has been ratified to purchase a property. Within the first few days (as specified in the Purchase Agreement), the buyer should submit an escrow deposit and begin the loan application process with a lender.

If a buyer wants a home inspection, this is typically done within the first 10 to 14 days after contract ratification. Other inspections such as radon, well flow test, mold testing, etc. must also be done within this time period. If repairs are needed as a result of the home inspection findings, an additional seven days after the request for repairs is submitted to the seller is allowed for negotiation of any repairs that may need to be done.

The home appraisal must be ordered by the buyer’s lender within 20 days of contract ratification. Once the appraisal is completed, it usually takes about 7 to 10 days to receive the appraisal report.

Typically, the seller is responsible for ordering a termite, septic and well bacteria inspection (if applicable), and these tests must be completed within 30 days of the closing date.

The type of loan a buyer is using may affect the timeframe for closing. Conventional loans usually can close within 30 days; however, there have been times when government loans (FHA, USDA, VA, etc.) may take 45 to 60 days. Cash closings often can be done in less than two weeks.

Sometimes, unexpected issues come up that may cause a closing to take longer than is customary. This may happen if there are appraisal issues, title issues or delays with the buyer submitting all their required paperwork on time.

Keeping up with all the required documents and timelines can be stressful. That is why it is so important to use an experienced Realtor to guide you through the home buying process. They will handle all of the details and communications between all the parties involved to ensure the closing process stays on track.

Thinking of buying this spring? Now is the time to contact your Realtor to start your journey towards closing on your new home. Check out www.lynchburgvarealtors.com to get started.