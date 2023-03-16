With the warm weather and sunny days already starting, it is time to get the exterior of your home ready for spring.

First impressions are everything. If you are getting ready to sell your home, there are several things you can do to improve your home’s curb appeal at minimal cost. Just add a little elbow grease!

Remove debris and lawn ornaments from your yard. The lawn ornaments tend to make your yard look cluttered.

Add fresh landscaping to your yard. Make sure weeds are pulled and fresh mulch is in place, as well as keep your lawn mowed on a regular basis. This shows a buyer your home is well-maintained.

Add a pop of color by planting flowers if they are in season.

Add a fresh coat of paint to your front door and trim.

Make sure all of your entry lights are in working order and free of cobwebs. Replace light bulbs if needed.

Replace a worn-out welcome mat with a fresh new one to make your buyers feel welcome as they enter your home.

Be sure your street numbers are visible — they are easy to paint or replace if needed.

Wash all your windows — inside and out. Don’t let dirty or smudged windows detract from the views from your home.

Clean out your garage. This is a great time to get rid of things you don’t use or just organize what you need to keep. Getting a temporary storage unit may be necessary if you have too much for the space.

Power wash the exterior of your home as well as sidewalks and driveways to give them a “like-new” feel.

These curb appeal tips are great for any homeowner to do annually, but they especially are important if you are thinking of selling your home. As a seller, you want buyers to have a great first impression when they preview your home — either at a scheduled appointment or if they are driving by. You never know when your home’s next owner is taking a peek.

Invite your Realtor to visit your home to give you additional tips of what may be needed to improve the appearance of your home. Having an objective person give fresh eyes to your property will help you see things that you may overlook because you are accustomed to seeing them on a daily basis.

This is a great time to take advantage of the real estate market. It’s still a great time to sell as inventory remains low in our area and there is a surplus of ready and willing buyers. Homes that are move-in ready are getting top dollar and selling quickly. Contact a Realtor to get ready to list your home while the market is hot. Visit www.lynchburgvarealtors.com to get started.