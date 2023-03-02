Keeping with the Lynchburg Association of Realtor’s goal to continue being a font of real estate knowledge for our local area, here are the market statistics for the start of our year.

Key market trends: January 2023

Home sales activity declined in the LAR area to start 2023. There were 197 home sales in the LAR region in January, 89 fewer sales than a year ago, reflecting a 31.1% decline. Compared to last January, sales activity fell sharply in Campbell County (-49.3%) and Appomattox County (-57.1%). There were 63 home sales in the Lynchburg market in January, 15 fewer than last year, a 19.2% decline.

Pending sales activity declined for the tenth consecutive month in the LAR footprint. There were 295 pending sales throughout the LAR area in January, 17 fewer than last year, showing a 5.4% decline. In the Lynchburg market, there were 111 pending sales, which is 70.8% more than last January; this was the only increase in pending sales in the LAR area this month. There were 45 pending sales in Campbell County in January, which is down 43% compared to last year.

Home prices continued to increase throughout most of the LAR market. The regionwide median sales price was $270,000 in the LAR footprint in January, a $30,050 increase (up 12.5%) from last year. At $356,725 in January, home prices have risen for two consecutive months in Bedford County compared to one year ago, a $38,825 price jump (up 12.2%).

Inventory has increased for three consecutive months in the LAR region. There were 433 active listings in the LAR area at the end of January, a 41% increase from last year, which is an additional 126 active listings.

These numbers mean there are many more homes on the market for you to choose from. If you would like to further discuss these numbers, want to start home search or are looking for a trusted Realtor, visit our site at www.lynchburgvarealtors.com.