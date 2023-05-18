The Lynchburg Association of Realtors (LAR) housing market is off to a slower start in 2023. Sales activity in the first quarter is back to 2019 levels, and homes are staying on the market about a week longer on average.

Sold volume levels continue to be below last year as a result of fewer sales. Despite the slowdown, prices continue to climb in all local markets due to the tight inventory conditions. The number of active listings is starting to build up though, which is a recent pivot in the market.

Sales

There were 722 sales in the LAR housing market in the first quarter of 2023, which is 126 fewer than this time last year, a 15% drop. This is the slowest first quarter the LAR market has had since 2019, as rising interest rates and lack of inventory have cooled the market. Sales activity in the region moderated in all three months of the quarter, which covers January through March. Statewide, total home sales were down 25% from the first quarter a year ago.

Sales prices

Home prices rose in all local markets this quarter in the LAR footprint. The regionwide median sales price in the LAR market was $270,000, rising $30,000 from the first quarter last year, representing a 13% increase. The tight inventory continues to insulate prices even though market activity has slowed. The median home price in the region is now about $100,000 higher than it was in the first quarter five years ago. Statewide, the first quarter median sales price was $365,000, climbing 3% from the first quarter last year.

Sold volume

The sold dollar volume continues to trend down in the LAR housing market as there are fewer sales overall. There was approximately $225 million of sold volume in the LAR footprint during the first quarter. This is $13.1 million less volume than the first quarter last year, a 5% drop. Most local markets had a sharp decrease in volume this quarter, with the exception of Lynchburg and Amherst County, which had a boost in sold volume.

Inventory

The number of active listings in the LAR region continues to build up. There were 424 active listings on the market at the end of the first quarter of 2023. This is 115 more listings than this time last year, a 37% jump. All but one local market had an increase in active listings at the end of this quarter. The increase in listings reflects that homes are staying on the market longer and the inventory is building up over time, not necessarily that a lot of new listings are coming on the market.

Statewide, there were 15,108 active listings at the end of the first quarter, an 11% increase from a year ago, which is nearly 1,500 more listings.

There was 1.3 months of supply at the end of the first quarter in the LAR footprint, which is up from 0.8 month of supply a year ago. The months of supply metric is calculated by taking the average monthly sales over the preceding 12-month period and dividing it by the inventory of active listings. Statewide, there was 1.5 months of supply at the end of the first quarter.

What does this mean for me?

As a seller, your home should sell at a higher price than it would have if sold last year. It may take longer and you will have more competition in inventory, but you will get it sold.

As a buyer, you will have some more options to choose from. Homes are still selling at a higher price than in previous years though you may not have to deal with a situation where multiple offers are being considered at the same time.

You can start your search for a home or your local Realtor at www.lynchburgvarealtors.com.

Data and analysis provided by the Virginia REALTORS Research Team.