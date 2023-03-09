With spring being just a few weeks away, many homeowners are getting their homes ready to sell in the “Spring Market.”

What are some things sellers can do to make their homes more appealing to buyers?

Clean

A clean home will allow buyers to see themselves living there. A dirty house gives the impression the home is not well maintained and is a major turnoff. Odors (such as pets, smoking, dirty laundry) also are distracting to buyers. Make sure your home has a clean, fresh smell and don’t try to cover it up with a cheap candle or air freshener.

Purpose

Give every room a purpose. Even if you’ve used a room for another purpose (such as a dining room), giving it an identity will attract a larger audience of buyers.

Light

Open your blinds and/or window treatments and allow natural light to shine in. Bright rooms feel warm and inviting, while dark rooms make them appear smaller and gloomy.

Fix

Fix anything that is broken, whether it be a heating system, a leaky faucet or a broken window. These things will show up on a home inspection anyway, so you might as well take care of it now.

Declutter

Decluttering your cabinets, pantry and closets will show off how much room you have. This is a great time to either give away, throw away or put in storage items until you move.

Freshen up

New paint and new carpet are the top two things you can do to help your home sell faster and for more money. Many sellers will offer credits for these; however, buyers like to see the work already done.

Organize

Make sure your cupboards and pantry are well organized. Clear your countertops of small appliances and accessories, and make sure everything sparkles.

Empty and hide

Empty all trash bins and hide the dirty laundry. Same goes for litter boxes — empty and hide.

Open and close

Make sure all your doors — inside and out — open and close properly. Fix any squeaks or missing hardware, including cabinet doors.

Replace

Replace burned-out light bulbs and dirty air filters.

These are just a few things you can do to prepare your home to put on the market. Invite a Realtor to preview your home and give you tips for inexpensive improvements you can do to make it more appealing. You also may want to consider having a professional home inspection done so you can take care of any issues that may be found.

Ready to get started? Visit www.lynchburgvarealtors.com to help you start your journey!