One of the Strategic Plan goals of the Lynchburg Association of Realtors is to share relevant real estate-related information with our community which shows the value of the REALTOR® member. Using the data provided by our Virginia Association of Realtors Chief Economist Ryan Price, we hope to achieve this portion of our goals.

Key market trends: December 2022

Home sales activity in the LAR footprint continued to fall in December. There were 242 home sales throughout the LAR area in December, which is 146 fewer sales than last year, a 37.6% decrease.

In Bedford County, there were 73 home sales in December, 72 fewer sales than last year (-49.7%). Sales fell sharply in Appomattox County (-56.5%), Lynchburg (-38.6%) and Amherst County (-36.8%) as well compared to last December.

Pending sales continued to slow as the year came to an end. There were 214 pending sales across the LAR footprint in December, which is 62 fewer pending sales than a year ago, representing a 22.5% decline. In Lynchburg, there were 79 pending sales in December, which is six more than this time last year (+8.2%). Pending sales activity fell the sharpest in Campbell County (-43.3%) and Appomattox County (-42.9%) in December.

Home prices increased throughout the entire LAR market. The median sold price was $259,900 in the LAR region in December, a $30,950 price increase compared to a year ago (+13.5%). At $380,000, the median home price in Bedford County skyrocketed by an additional $101,000 compared to last December (+36.2%). The median sold price this month in Amherst County was $220,000, which is a 4.5% increase compared to last December (+$9,500).

Inventory in the region’s housing market grew towards the end of the year. At the end of December, there were 462 active listings in the LAR market, which is 113 more active listings than last year, a 32.4% increase. Active listings declined in Amherst County (-2) and Bedford County (-1) at the end of December. In the Lynchburg housing market, active listings increased by 159.4% (+102 listings) compared to the end of last December.

— Reproduced courtesy of Virginia REALTORS®