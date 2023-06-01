Home sales declined throughout the Lynchburg Association of Realtors (LAR) market in April. There were 231 home sales across the LAR market in April, 166 fewer than last year, a 41.8% decline.

In Amherst County, there were 16 home sales, 20 fewer than last year, a 55.6% decline. Bedford County (71 sales) and Lynchburg (79 sales) had the most sales in the LAR market in April. There were 54 sales in Campbell County, 39 fewer than last April, a 41.9% decline.

Pending sales activity continues to cool in the LAR market. With 326, pending sales activity fell by 23.8% in the LAR area compared to last April (down 102 pending sales). Appomattox County had nine pending sales in April, 11 fewer than last year, reflecting a 55% decline. Pending sales in Lynchburg dropped by 36.3%, and by 41.9% in Campbell County compared to last April. There were 102 pending sales in Bedford County in April, 64 fewer than a year ago, a 38.6% decline.

Home prices increased in most areas of the LAR footprint in April. The median sales price in the LAR region was $263,000 in April, an $18,100 increase from last year, reflecting a 7.4% gain. In Appomattox County, the median sales price was $230,000 in April, an 8% decrease compared to the previous year, which is a $20,000 price drop. This is the second consecutive month prices have declined in the county. The median sales price increased sharply in Bedford County (up $53,250) and Amherst County (up $45,050) compared to last April. The median price in the Lynchburg market rose 11% from last April.

Inventory continues to grow in most parts of the LAR market. There were 495 active listings in the LAR footprint at the end of April, 158 more than last year, a 46.9% increase. At 175, active listings in the Lynchburg market increased by 136.5% from the end of last April, which is 101 more listings. In Campbell County, there were 107 active listings at the end of April, an additional 48 compared to this time last year, an 81.4% increase. The number of active listings declined in Amherst County at the end of April compared to the previous year (-23.5%).

As a purchaser, you may have to pay a little more for the house you want, though you may have more options of homes to choose from. As a seller, it may take longer for your home to sell, it should sell for more than last year and you will have more competition on the market. Speaking directly with a Realtor about your options for buying or selling a home this year is the first step to making your next big move.

Begin you search at www.lynchburgvarealtors.com.

All data and analysis provided by Virginia Realtors Chief Economist Ryan Price.