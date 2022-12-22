Lynchburg This Week: Lynchburg Association of Realtors had great year

Wow! I can’t believe how fast this year has flown by. As president of the board of directors for the Lynchburg Association of Realtors, I have loved writing these weekly articles and hope you have found them helpful in learning about our local real estate market, and all the things that are involved with buying and selling a home.

The Lynchburg Association of Realtors (LAR) has had a great year. The association operates under the direction of a chief executive officer and is governed by a 13-member board of directors. There are several committees comprised of real estate agents who are members of the LAR. These committees have done a tremendous job this year for our REALTOR® membership and the community.

Our Program and Education Committee put together informative and educational programs for our membership meetings, which provided our real estate agents with their continuing education requirements, as well as practical tips for working in the local real estate market.

Through social media posts, television ads, billboards, radio and other advertising venues, our PR Committee provided our community with helpful information regarding the value of using a REALTOR® during a real estate transaction, as well as information about fair housing opportunities.

This year was our first year for a DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Committee. Its task was to look at ways we can better serve our diverse community to ensure equal housing opportunities for all.

Also new this year was our Leadership Development Committee. This committee developed a leadership academy that will be implemented in 2023 to provide training for real estate agents who wish to pursue a leadership role either within their company or for the association.

We are so proud of our Community Outreach Committee who raised money all year to provide for those in need in our local communities. They provided food baskets and gifts during the holidays, as well as financial support to two local charities — Miriam’s House and Isaiah 117 House.

Other internal committees, including MLS, Forms, Legislative, RPAC, Website, and Budget, worked to provide better services and education for our real estate agents so they can better serve their clients.

Earlier this year, the LAR purchased a new building off Timberlake Road. The building was totally renovated and our staff just moved in last week. We look forward to having more space so we can provide more educational opportunities for our membership and our community.

As this year comes to a close, and as we celebrate the holiday season, it’s the perfect time to reflect on our blessings of the past year and look forward to new and exciting opportunities in the upcoming year. I am so thankful for the opportunity to lead our board of directors over this past year. This never is a one-person job and I am so grateful to our Executive Committee, our entire board of directors, our committee chairpersons and members, and our entire REALTOR® membership for their support and encouragement.

We have a great REALTOR® community — we love what we do, and we love serving our community by assisting buyers, sellers, investors and renters with their housing needs. Thinking of buying or selling in 2023? Be sure to give your favorite real estate agent a call to begin your journey.

Merry Christmas and best wishes for a Happy New Year!