With the median sales price still on a slight rise and the inventory still tight, now is a good time to learn more about the mortgage process.

If you are preparing to start the search for a new home, there never has been a more crucial time than now to be pre-approved for a mortgage loan.

Why is a pre-approval so important?

The main reason is the current market.

There is an inventory shortage, which is leading to many multiple offer situations. Therefore, a buyer who already is pre-approved stands a better chance of winning a bidding war over someone who may not even be qualified to purchase the home. Since homes are selling so quickly, buyers often will not have time to get pre-approved between the time they preview the property and the time offers are considered. Most sellers will not even entertain an offer without a pre-approval letter.

Secondly, pre-approval from a lender is the best way to know what price range you are qualified for, as well as what your monthly payment and closing costs will be. As a buyer, you do not want to make the mistake of “thinking” you can afford a home that you can’t qualify for and then be disappointed.

Being pre-approved not only will bring clarity to your homebuying budget, but it will show sellers how serious you are about purchasing a home.

I’m sure you have heard the term “pre-qualified” and may wonder, “How is that different from being pre-approved?”

Being pre-qualified is an early step in your homebuying journey. You will need to have a conversation with your lender and provide them with your finance information, such as salary, expenses, etc. The lender will use that information, along with your credit report, to give you a letter containing an estimate of how much you potentially could afford, and for what types of loan you may qualify. A pre-qualification letter can be submitted with offers but is typically not received as well as a pre-approval letter.

Being pre-approved is a little more of a detailed process, but is more reassuring to, not only you as a buyer, but to a seller with whom you may be negotiating. Not only will you fill out a loan application, but you will also provide supporting documents such as pay stubs, tax returns, etc. Your application, supporting documents and credit report then will be submitted to underwriting for approval. This usually takes a little longer to obtain than a pre-qualification, but it carries more weight since your employment, income and debts are verified upfront.

The perception of getting pre-approved for a mortgage loan most times is scarier than the actual process. A lot of buyers, especially those buying for the first time, are afraid of what their credit report may show, or worry they may not qualify to purchase a home. Working with experienced Realtors who have good relationships with local lenders will give you confidence as you start the homebuying process. They can connect you with a good lender who can guide you through the pre-approval process, as well as give you tips on how to get ready to purchase.

Thinking about buying this spring? Now is the time to get pre-approved. Find a local Realtor or one of our affiliate lending partners at www.lynchburgvarealtors.com.