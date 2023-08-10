We are more than halfway through this year and here are the key statistics from the second quarter of 2023.

Market report key takeaways

Economic conditions:

Virginia’s job base continues to expand, which generates demand for housing. There were about 6,900 jobs added to Virginia’s economy between April and May.

The statewide unemployment rate in Virginia was 2.7% in May (not seasonally adjusted), which is down from 2.9% a year ago. In the LAR region, the unemployment rate was 3.2% in May, down from 3.3% a year ago.

Mortgage rates continue to fluctuate widely. In the third week of July, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was 6.78%, which is down from 6.96% the week prior.

Housing market conditions:

Sales activity continues to trend slower than last year in the LAR housing market. There were 880 homes sold across the region in the second quarter, down 23% from last year.

Home prices are climbing even as there are fewer sales. The median sales price in the LAR housing market during the second quarter was $280,000, up 8% from last year, a gain of $20,000.

There were 535 active listings on the market in the LAR region at the end of the second quarter, eight more listings than a year ago, which is a 2% bump.

If you are in the market for a new home, you have more choices available. You can start your new home search at www.lynchburgvarealtors.com.

Data and analysis provided by the Virginia REALTORS Research Team.