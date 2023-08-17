Getting your home ready to sell and then preparing to move can be very stressful. But having a plan ahead of time can make the process go a lot smoother. Here are a few tips to make your journey more enjoyable!

Have a pre-listing home inspection. This will let you know upfront what repairs may be needed and give you the opportunity to address them before you list your home.

Clear your home of clutter and unused items. Store items neatly in your garage or basement or rent a storage unit temporarily.

Of course, choose a real estate agent who you trust and who is an expert on the local real estate market. An agent’s expertise will be a great help to you throughout the entire process — from signing the listing agreement through closing.

After acceptance of an offer to purchase your home, the next big hurdle is the home inspection. In addition to the home inspection, the buyer may have other inspections done as well, such as a Radon test, well flow test, if applicable, mold tests, etc. The home inspection usually takes between 2 ½ to 3 hours, depending on the size of the home. These inspections are paid for by the buyer and all requested repair items can be negotiated through your real estate agent.

The buyer or buyer’s lender will also schedule an appraisal of your home. Again, the buyer pays for this, and it usually takes about a week to ten days to receive the appraisal report. If the home does not appraise for at least the purchase price, there may need to be a second negation of the terms of the contract.

The seller is responsible to have termite, septic and well bacteria tests done within 30 days of closing, if applicable. The cost of these tests is paid by the seller at closing.

About two weeks prior to closing, plans should be made to schedule a mover, transfer utilities, have the fuel in your propane tank measured, if needed, and change your address with the post office and anyone who sends you mail.

A walk-through inspection is usually done by the buyer 24 to 48 hours prior to closing. Be sure your home is in broom-swept condition, all of your repairs have been completed, and copies of warranties and important paperwork for your home are in a place convenient for the buyer to find. Also, don’t forget to leave all keys to the home, mailbox keys and garage door openers.

Something that is helpful for the buyers is to leave a list of favorite nearby restaurants and shopping, trash collection information and other information pertinent to the home and neighborhood.

Most of the time, sellers will receive a copy of their settlement statement a few days prior to closing. Be sure to review this carefully with your real estate agent to ensure accuracy. Your costs will include mortgage and lien payoffs, realtor commissions, grantor’s tax, deed preparation, the cost of an HOA package, if applicable, the cost of termite, septic and well bacteria inspections, a closing fee and possibly closing costs for the buyer if this was agreed upon. There may be additional fees for other items, depending on your situation.

Closing day is usually very simple for the sellers. There are only a few documents to sign, such as the deed, closing statement and inspection reports. Be sure to take a copy of your identification to the closing.

Hopefully, these tips will ease your mind as you prepare to sell your home. Your trusted real estate agent is a great resource for any other questions you may have.