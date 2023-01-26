Lynchburg This Week: Realtors can provide information other sources might not have

One of the most important decisions you can make when selling your home is choosing who will sell it. Do not shortchange yourself in one of the most life-changing decisions you will ever make.

All real estate licensees are not the same. Only real estate professionals who are members of the National Association of REALTORS® may call themselves REALTORS®, adhering to NAR’s strict Code of Ethics.

The Code of Ethics was adopted in 1913, which means when you work with a REALTOR®, you can expect honesty and integrity in all transaction-related matters. Only REALTORS® pledge to abide by the Code of Ethics, holding REALTORS® accountable for their ethical behavior and business practices. They work to protect the public and are members of the nation’s largest professional trade organization, advocating for homeownership and private property rights.

That’s the difference when you choose to work with a REALTOR®.

A REALTOR’S® first obligation is to you, the client. A REALTOR® will provide objective guidance during the biggest purchase many people will ever make.

A REALTOR® helps you manage the dozens of forms, reports, disclosures and other technical documents involved in the property transaction. A REALTOR® understands how to negotiate various aspects of each transaction. A REALTOR® will advise on important factors when making a purchase offer, such as allowing enough time for important investigations and inspections of the property before you complete the purchase.

A REALTOR® pledges to be honest with you at all times and to not exaggerate or hide information about a property.

A REALTOR® can provide local information on utilities, community amenities, zoning and more. A REALTOR® can use this data to help you determine if a property offers what you need. A REALTOR® can help you find available properties that may not be actively advertised on home search sites or apps. A REALTOR® has active knowledge of the latest laws and regulations.

When you’re ready to start your buying or selling journey, make sure your agent is a REALTOR®. Find yours at www.lynchburgvarealtors.com.

— Reproduced in part, courtesy

of the National Association of Realtors