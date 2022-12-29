Lynchburg This Week: Resolutions to consider for your home in the new year

Happy New Year! I can’t believe it’s that time of year again to make those resolutions that may or may not make it to the end of the year! Of course, we all have lots of ideas for things we want to change or do in the upcoming year — but have you considered making some New Year’s resolutions for your home?

As you pack up your Christmas decorations, resolve to purge things you don’t absolutely love or have room for. It’s a great time to reorganize your storage room or shed — get things in order so that once spring arrives, you’ll be all set to work on your outdoor projects.

Is this your year to sell and look for a new home? Resolve to work on some home repairs or updates early in the year so you are ready to list when the right time comes. Local housing inventory currently is low, and the market still is hot for sellers, so if you are thinking of making a move, you probably will get the most value for your home in 2023. Be sure to contact a REALTOR® for a market analysis.

Perhaps this is your year to stop renting and buy your first home. Resolve to contact a lender to get pre-qualified so you can start looking at homes before your lease expires. Of course, connect with a REALTOR® who can use his/her expertise to negotiate the best deal for you.

Owning a home is one of the biggest investments you may ever make, so resolve to use a REALTOR® as your trusted advisor regarding all things real estate. Whether you are renovating your current home, buying an investment property, considering building a new home, or making any kind of move, your REALTOR® can guide you through each step of the process and is a resource for connections to other local vendors who can assist you.

Keeping resolutions is hard. Your REALTOR® will make a great accountability partner to keep you on track for all your real estate needs.

Happy New Year, everyone! Good luck on making all your home dreams come true in 2023!