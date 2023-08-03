Here are the key market trends for June 2023 for the Lynchburg-area.

Sales activity in the LAR market continues to be sluggish. There were 323 closed sales throughout the LAR market in June, 36 fewer than last year, reflecting a 10% decline. Sales activity in Amherst County (28 sales) and Appomattox County (15 sales) was unchanged compared from last June. In Bedford County, there were 113 sales in June, 30 fewer than last year, a 21% decline. There were 55 home sales in Campbell County in June, one more than a year ago, inching up 1.9%.

The number of pending sales cooled in the LAR market again. Throughout the LAR market, pending sales activity fell by 11.5% compared to last June (324 pending sales), which is 42 fewer pending sales. In Lynchburg, there were 101 pending sales in June, nine fewer than last year, an 8.2% decline. In Campbell County, there were 59 pending sales in June, 12 fewer compared to last year, a 16.9% decline.

The median sales price reached a new peak in the LAR area despite declining sales activity. At $295,900, the median sales price rose by 5.7% in the LAR footprint compared to last June, reflecting a $15,900 price jump. In Amherst County, the median sales price was $300,000 in June, which is $86,550 higher than a year ago, reflecting a significant 40.5% increase. Compared to last June, the median sales price declined in Appomattox County (-$10,000) and Bedford County (-$14,500). The median sales price in Lynchburg rose by $31,000 compared to last June ($251,000), reflecting a 14.1% increase.

Inventory rose slightly at the end of June in most parts of the LAR region. There were 535 active listings in the LAR area at the end of June, eight more than last year, a 1.5% rise. At 115, there were 21 fewer active listings at the end of June compared to the previous year in the Lynchburg market, reflecting a 15.4% decline. In Campbell County, there were 134 active listings at the end of the month, 38 more than this time last June, a 39.6% increase.

All data and analysis provided by Virginia Realtors Chief Economist, Ryan Price.