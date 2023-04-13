Are you in the market for a new home this spring?

You have many decisions ahead of you in this process. One of the first decisions you need to make when deciding what kind of home to purchase is whether to buy a new construction home or a previously-owned home. Is it better to buy new construction or a previously-owned home?

A lot of this depends on preference but I will review a few pros and cons of each.

New construction homes

One of the benefits of a new construction home is if you purchase early in the process, you may be able to customize the home to your desires — such as flooring, cabinetry, fixtures and countertops. These options could be part of your fixed construction costs or might be upgrades. Your builder and Realtor will be able to assist you in these decisions.

The layouts in new construction homes generally are better suited to what today’s homebuyers are looking for — open floor plans with large kitchens adjacent to family rooms.

Another benefit of new construction is you will have lower maintenance costs. You will have warranties in place for your appliances, you don’t have to worry about replacing a roof, heat pump or windows, and you also have a builder’s warranty for structural issues.

New construction homes also are more energy-efficient. With new heat pumps, better insulation and new windows, your heating and cooling costs are most likely going to be lower.

Many new construction homes now are being built in communities with pools and/or gyms which makes it convenient for you to take advantage of these things close to home.

There are a lot of new construction homes being built in our area — with single-family homes starting in the mid-$200,000s and townhomes starting at just under $200,000.

Previously-owned homes

One of the primary reasons for buying a previously-owned home most often is because of price. New construction homes typically are priced higher per square footage because of the high cost of building materials. Basically, you get more bang for your buck — getting more square footage for your dollar.

Older homes (not new construction) generally have more charm and detail work. Over time, homeowners have added features to their homes that may not be found in new construction, such as finished basements or screened porches.

Previously-owned homes are more likely to be located in established neighborhoods that do not have HOA fees which could be an additional monthly cost for you to incur in a new construction home in a newer community.

There usually is more room to negotiate in the price and terms of a resale home. With building material costs, the builders really don’t have that much wiggle room.

Older homes will have more mature landscaping whereas new construction homes usually have new grass, shrubs and trees.

Most new construction homes are built on the out-skirts of town as that is where the land is available. If you want to be close to city amenities, then most often, you will want to purchase a resale home.

Of course, there are always more previously-owned homes available than new construction and in a variety of price ranges.

When looking for a new home, it always best to have your Realtor show you both new construction and previously-owned properties so you can see for yourself which option will best suit your needs.

You can find your own local Realtor or can start your search at home search at www.lynchburgvarealtors.com.