Lynchburg This Week: Should you sell your home this year or wait?

Everyone is talking about the shift in the real estate market and how it will affect sellers and buyers. Sellers are asking — should I sell my home this year or wait? There are several good reasons to sell now.

One of the biggest things that is happening is the inventory supply has been growing over the past few months. This will give you more options to choose from when you sell your current home and look for a new one. If you have been putting off selling your home because you were worried you would have no place to go, you now have more choices.

While current data shows the housing inventory is growing, the housing supply still is in the seller’s territory. In a market where there are enough homes to meet the pace of buyers’ demands, there would need to be a six-month supply of inventory. According to a July report from NAR (National Association of Realtors), there still is only a 3.3-month supply.

Even though there are more homes available for your home search, inventory still is low and that means your home should sell quickly if it is priced right. Data from NAR in July shows sellers still were receiving multiple offers on their homes and selling in as little as 14 days. Thirty-nine percent sold for more than the asking price.

The home appreciation we have seen over the past two years should result in a considerable amount of equity in your home. This equity can be used toward a great down payment on your next home purchase.

Many are questioning if they will still get a good price for the sale of their home. Some feel the price of homes is depreciating. What does that mean?

Appreciation is when the price of your home increases. Depreciation is when the price of your home decreases. Deceleration is when the price of homes continues to increase, but at a slower or more moderate pace. What we are experiencing now is deceleration — homes still are appreciating in value, just at a slower pace. In 2021, data from CoreLogic tells us home prices appreciated by an average of 15% nationwide. And earlier this year, that appreciation was more than 20%. This year, experts forecast home prices will appreciate at a decelerated pace of about 10 to 11% on average.

The good news is home prices have not fallen or depreciated — they are just decelerating or moderating. It’s still a great time to sell and receive a great return on your investment.

If you are thinking about selling your home this season, contact a real estate professional who knows our local market and will help you make the best decision for your possible move.