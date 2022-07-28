Lynchburg This Week: Small projects that will help increase value of home

Summer’s warm weather and long days make it the ideal time to complete some projects in your home. Set aside some time — and some cash — to give your home some needed TLC. Little upgrades here and there will save you money in the future, as well as increase the value of your home.

A few affordable projects you can work on are:

Pressure wash outdoor areas. Give the exterior of your home a high-powered cleaning to wash away winter’s dirt and grime. Use the pressure washer to clean buildup on siding, driveways, decks, patios and walkways.

Give the exterior of your home a high-powered cleaning to wash away winter’s dirt and grime. Use the pressure washer to clean buildup on siding, driveways, decks, patios and walkways. Refinish your deck. Spruce up your deck with fresh paint or stain so it will look great for your summer entertaining. Not only will it give your deck a clean look, but it also will help reduce cracks and splinters. Be sure to clean the surfaces and strip off the old finish before you begin. While you have the paint can open, paint your patio furniture as well to give everything a newer, cleaner look. String some outdoor lights and you’re ready for a party.

Spruce up your deck with fresh paint or stain so it will look great for your summer entertaining. Not only will it give your deck a clean look, but it also will help reduce cracks and splinters. Be sure to clean the surfaces and strip off the old finish before you begin. While you have the paint can open, paint your patio furniture as well to give everything a newer, cleaner look. String some outdoor lights and you’re ready for a party. Build a shed. Add value to your home and have a spot to park your lawn equipment by building a shed. Be sure to check with your local building code authorities to be sure you are in compliance. You can purchase shed kits or even buy a shed that is already pre-built.

Add value to your home and have a spot to park your lawn equipment by building a shed. Be sure to check with your local building code authorities to be sure you are in compliance. You can purchase shed kits or even buy a shed that is already pre-built. Declutter your home. Summer is a great time to declutter your basement, garage and shed. The cost is free, and you may even be able to sell some of your items to add to your summer project budget.

Summer is a great time to declutter your basement, garage and shed. The cost is free, and you may even be able to sell some of your items to add to your summer project budget. Refresh your house with paint. Summer is the perfect time for big paint projects. The warm weather ensures the paint will cure properly and will last longer. Painting is a great DIY project because mistakes can be easily corrected and a new color will give your home a fresh look.

Summer is the perfect time for big paint projects. The warm weather ensures the paint will cure properly and will last longer. Painting is a great DIY project because mistakes can be easily corrected and a new color will give your home a fresh look. Check gutters. This is one of those projects that no one likes to do, but leaving it undone can lead to problems down the road. Ignored gutters can lead to foundation damage, interior flooding, driveway cracks or landscape erosion. Installing gutter guards is a great idea to make this project easier in the future.

This is one of those projects that no one likes to do, but leaving it undone can lead to problems down the road. Ignored gutters can lead to foundation damage, interior flooding, driveway cracks or landscape erosion. Installing gutter guards is a great idea to make this project easier in the future. Spruce up landscaping. Don’t forget to give your yard some attention, as chances are great that you will be spending a lot of time outdoors. The front of your home is the best place to invest in beautiful landscaping and will add to your property’s value. Summertime is a good time to plant perennials which are low maintenance.

Don’t forget to give your yard some attention, as chances are great that you will be spending a lot of time outdoors. The front of your home is the best place to invest in beautiful landscaping and will add to your property’s value. Summertime is a good time to plant perennials which are low maintenance. Clean or replace A/C filters. Another not-so-fun, but very important project is to clean or replace the filters on your HVAC unit. Dirty filters can cause allergies by circulating dust, mold and other allergens throughout your home. It also is a good idea to have your HVAC unit serviced twice per year to keep your unit running at its optimal temperatures.

Whether you are getting your home ready to sell or just maintaining it, all of these projects will keep your home in great shape and add value. For additional tips of things to do to prepare your home for the real estate market, contact your favorite real estate agent.