Lynchburg This Week: Some home improvements are tax deductible

As the end of the year approaches, you may want to consider making some updates/improvements to your home that may benefit you when you complete your taxes next spring.

Generally, home improvements are not tax deductible; however, there are some projects that may be an exception. The improvement cost must be below a certain amount, which changes from year to year and is determined by your income level, so be sure to do your research and/or consult with your accountant to confirm what is tax deductible and if there are deadlines in play.

It is important to keep a copy of all receipts and documents related to your home improvement project. Not only will this be beneficial for tax reporting, but also for when you sell your home because you can give this information to the buyer.

Energy-efficient home improvements may qualify for tax deductions or credits. Some of these updates could include energy-efficient windows, doors, skylights, roofs, insulation, heat pumps, solar panels and hot water heaters.

Home upgrades that are medically required for you or any family members who live with you might also qualify as tax-deductible. Examples of this include widening doorways, installing ramps or lifts, lowering cabinets and adding railings. This may be a trickier deductible to qualify for because it would fall under the guidelines of medical expenses which are based on a percentage of your income.

You can potentially deduct any remodeling or renovations made to increase your home’s resale value. You can only claim this for the year that you actually sell your home. Also, if you make the improvements using your Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC), then the interest you accrue on the loan also may be tax deductible if you qualify for itemization.

If you have a home office that is your primary place of work, you can deduct improvements to your home office. To qualify as a deduction, your home office must be in regular and exclusive use, as well as your principal place of business according to the IRS’s standard rules for home office deductions. One catch — if you are a W2 employee who works from home, you are not eligible for tax deductions on improvements to your home office space.

Be sure to consult with your accountant to verify what improvements or renovations may qualify for a tax deduction or credit.