Lynchburg This Week: Staging brings out the positive aspects of homes

If you are getting ready to sell your home, you may want to consider having it “staged.” What exactly does that mean?

Most everyone selling their home can benefit from some kind of staging. An exception is if you are selling a fixer upper or possibly a new construction. Research has shown most buyers make a snap decision of whether they may purchase the home within seconds of walking through the front door. So you want to make sure that your home is “staged” to appeal to the buyer’s eye on that first impression.

The purpose of staging is to make your house really shine and stand out from others. Most buyers want to see a house where they will have to do minimal work, and they will pay a premium for a home that is well-prepared and ready to enjoy. Staging brings a great return on investment — it sometimes costs very little to make a few changes to prepare your home to look its best.

It is not always necessary to hire a professional stager. Sometimes, it is just a matter of rearranging furniture, clearing clutter and a fresh coat of paint. If you need something more than that, using the services of a professional stager can be very valuable if they are familiar with the local real estate market and what buyers are looking for.

What rooms are important to stage? Even if your home presents well, there are a few areas that are important to highlight. With today’s remote working environment, it may be beneficial to show one or two areas in your home that could be used as a home office or work space. An extra bedroom, sitting room or a spot in the basement could be staged as an office area.

If you are considering staging, you will always want to do the entire first floor as this is where most people spend most of their time. You also should stage any rooms that are unique or unusual.

Sometimes, homeowners have used rooms in their homes that may be designated for a specific purpose, but they are using it to fit their particular needs. For instance, I have seen homeowners who don’t use a formal dining room repurpose it as a playroom, but you may want to consider staging it as a dining room to appeal to a larger pool of buyers.

Buyers want to walk into a house and think about how they would live there and how they would use it. Staging helps to bring out all the positive aspects of the home. Some sellers may feel staging is not needed because homes are selling so quickly; however, a staged home will most always bring a higher price.

Staging a home does not require a huge investment of time or money. Many real estate agents offer staging advice or full staging as a benefit of their listing services. Thinking of selling soon and need some staging advice? Give your trusted real estate agent a call to get started.