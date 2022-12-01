Lynchburg This Week: The benefits of listing homes during the holiday season

When it comes to real estate, most people would agree spring is the best time to list their home because a lot of buyers are looking to make a move when their children complete their school year.

However, there are several benefits of listing your home during the holiday season if you position your home in the right way.

Typically, inventory is low during the holidays so you will have less competition and may secure a higher price.

Buyers tend to be more serious about purchasing a home during the holidays. If buyers are moving during the holidays, it usually indicates they have a specific need and timeline for moving.

A home decorated for the holidays is warm and inviting, and will create an emotional connection with buyers. (Tip: If your home doesn’t sell during the holiday season, be sure to replace your holiday photos with new ones so your listing doesn’t look dated).

A festive neighborhood also is appealing to buyers. They may see the community in a whole different light when the homes are lit up with outdoor lights, window candles and other holiday décor.

The end of the year usually is a time when people are notified about job transfers, so this may necessitate a move for buyers — one that may not be able to wait until the spring market.

Some buyers may need to make a move prior to the end of the year for tax purposes.

Less competition and serious home buyers during the holiday season may lead to a quicker sales process. The holiday season is a great opportunity to create a warm and cozy environment you can’t present during the spring and summer months.

It is important to use a real estate agent who is experience and available during the holiday season. Your agent also can guide you to price your home right so you will not only have a quick sale, but reap a good reward on your real estate investment.