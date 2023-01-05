Lynchburg This Week: Tips homeowners can follow when temperature dips

Freezing winter weather is finally upon us.

Water is not your friend in the winter. Busted pipes, ice dams on roofs and icy sidewalks are just some of the dangers that ice poses for us.

After spending time assisting several homeowners and tenants deal with frozen pipes and houses recently, here are some tips that everyone should know.

Keep your space or basement heated. Generally, under the first floor of a single-family residential home is where the plumbing is located. It is important to keep the pipes warm so they do not freeze. Keep the heat on in your basement or ensure the pipes are wrapped in insulation if they are in a crawl space. A burst pipe can cause hundreds or even thousands of dollars in damage.

Turn off the water to your outdoor faucet and cover it with a faucet protector. Burst pipes are not just an inside problem. Your outdoor faucet can freeze and burst too. Turn off the water to your outdoor faucet, and then cover it with an inexpensive faucet protector. Faucet protectors are designed to keep the worst of the freezing weather from causing damage.

Have your heating system serviced. Ensure your heating system is in proper working order before the temperatures fall below freezing. Not only does the heating system keep you and your family warm but it also keeps your plumbing from freezing too. When it is 20 degrees outside is a horrible time to find out your heat pump is not working correctly — especially if the repair technician informs you the replacement part is on back order. Ask your trusted Realtor for recommendations for a heating and cooling specialist.

Run a little water in your sink when it is freezing outside. Running water takes far longer to freeze than still water. Your water bill may end up a little higher than normal, but it is far less expensive than burst pipes.

Clean your gutters. Clogged gutters full of leaf litter can cause serious problems for your home. Freezing rain can turn into a very long gutter-shaped ice cube overnight if it is trapped in the gutter. It can pull the gutters down or cause any additional rain to pour over the edge and onto your home’s foundation. Over time this could cause huge foundation issues and expensive repair bills.

This is not a comprehensive list of the preventative maintenance that could be performed, but rather some of the easier home hacks that will make your life simpler. Stay safe and warm!