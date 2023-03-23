Winter is over! After you stop cheering, it is time to take a hard look at your home. Take advantage of the weather and work through this spring home maintenance checklist.

Exterior inspection

The winter is hard on the exterior of a home. We need to see how it treated your roof, chimney, windows and foundations.

Roof: Even if you do not see any evidence of leaks in your attic, it does not mean your roof has not been damaged. Go out in your yard and take a good look at your roof. Look to see if there are missing or damaged shingles. You can also look for nail heads pushing through the shingles or tears in the rubber surrounding pipes coming through the roof.

Chimney: Time to see if your chimney is standing or the bricks have issues. Look to see if any of the bricks have broken or any mortar has fallen out. These issues can lead to serious damage to the integrity of the chimney. If there is damage, you should speak with a chimney specialist

Foundation: You have been looking at the top of the house, now you need to look at the bottom of it. Check the mortar between the foundation blocks. If there are large cracks, you need to have them repaired.

Windows: Check to see if all your homes’ windows are free of cracks or gaps around them. Make sure that all of the coverings surrounding the windows still are in place and not peeled away to expose the subsurface.

Interior maintenance

Now that you have checked outside, it is a good time to make sure everything is OK on the inside too.

Kitchen: The kitchen is one of those places that needs regular attention. Cleaning the grease trap on an over-the-range microwave or vent-hood is paramount. Cleaning the inside of your range and vacuuming behind it will help keep fires from happening. Pull out your refrigerator and vacuum behind and underneath it. This will keep proper airflow to the motor and mechanicals. Check under your sink to make sure that there are no fresh leaks that developed over the winter. If there are, contact a local plumber to have that corrected.

Air conditioning: It may be chilly now but very soon it will be nice and warm. Having your HVAC system serviced is something you should do at least yearly. If you have not done it recently, change out your air filter. If you can, change them monthly to lengthen the life of your HVAC system.

Attic: Take a look in your attic for signs of animals that might have snuck in out of the cold in the winter months. Look for any insect colonies that may have started and also any signs of water leaks. These are very easy visual inspections and can save you a lot of hassle later.

Basement: You have inspected the top, now it is time for the bottom. See if there has been any water intrusion, insect intrusion or any other changes since the last time you examined the space. Check the floor joists above you, if they are exposed. Large cracks or split wood will assuredly need to be fixed.

This checklist is not all-encompassing. Each home has individual characteristics and features that may need to be checked. The more you learn about your home and have a rhythm of inspecting it, the better enabled you will be to minimize costly repairs.