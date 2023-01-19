Lynchburg This Week: What questions should you be asking when you go to get a loan?

If you are going to need a loan to purchase your dream home, there are some important things to consider before you start looking. Some of those at the top of your list should be who to use for your loan, the amount you qualify for and whether you have a good understanding of the loan process.

Here are a few questions to ask when you are interviewing potential mortgage loan officers:

What types of loan will work best for me? There are dozens of loan types out there ranging from First Time Homebuyer, Veteran, Rural Area, to even Medical Field Worker Loans. A good loan officer will listen to your financial story and advise you of the type of loans might work best or give you options.

What type of down payment will I need? Down payments range from nothing up to 20% and beyond. This will be based upon your loan type and financial picture.

What will be your interest rate and your monthly payment? Just because you can afford a loan for $600,000, does not mean you will want that monthly mortgage payment. A great lender will be able to talk you though interest rates and proposed monthly mortgage payments. Be very specific about what you feel your family can afford to spend. You write that monthly check, not your lender.

What are the origination and lender fees they charge? No matter who you get a loan with, you will be charged fees for them lending you money. It is unavoidable. What you can do is interview lenders and get an estimate of all costs associated with obtaining your mortgage.

Is there an early repayment penalty? You win the lottery tomorrow and go to pay off your loans with your winnings. Will the mortgage company make you pay a penalty fee for paying back the loan early? This type of penalty is common but not every lender has one in place. Find out up front just in case you do win the lottery!

What will my closing costs be? Ask the lender for a rough idea of how much you will need to bring to the closing table to purchase your dream home. Finding this out early might help you avoid sticker shock right before closing.

Can I get a pre-approval for my loan? In this competitive housing market, having a loan pre-approval letter in hand might be the difference between you getting your dream home or the other buyer who wants it. Get the pre-approval letter completed at the start of your home search. You never know when “the one” is going to pop up.

How long will it take to close? If you hand your lender a fully signed contract, how long will it take for them to get you into your new home? What are the next steps to take?

Your realtor will help you navigate the mortgage process but you still should have a good understanding in advance. If you are looking for potential lenders, you should ask your trusted Realtor or look at our list of business partners at www.lynchburgvarealtors.com.