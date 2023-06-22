It’s always great news when buyers find out that they have secured the winning bid on a property. While the buyer has most likely already filled out a loan application and gone through the preapproval process, the buyer still needs to be cautious about doing anything during the “under contract” period that may adversely affect credit.

Here is a list of things to avoid until after closing:

Don’t deposit large amounts of cash into your checking account. A lender needs to verify every deposit made into your account and they will need to trace where those funds came from.

Don’t make any large purchases. Resist the urge to buy new furniture or appliances until after closing. If you have a higher income-to-debt ratio, a large purchase may be a red flag.

Don’t co-sign a loan for anyone. This will also add to your income-to- debt ratio and may disqualify you for loan funding.

Don’t switch bank accounts. Again, lenders need to verify all funds coming in and going out of your checking account. Be sure to check with your lender before transferring any funds.

Don’t open new credit, such as a credit card, car loan, or store-credit for furniture or electronics. Creditors will check your credit which may affect your FICO score. A lower FICO score could impact your interest rate and/or disqualify you altogether.

Don’t close any accounts. Your credit is based on the length and depth of your credit history, as well as your total usage of credit as a percentage of available credit. Closing accounts has a negative impact on both of these aspects of your score.

Don’t switch or quit jobs. Your income will be verified just prior to closing, and a loss of a job or a job change could disqualify you from purchasing a home.

Everyone wants the closing process to go as smoothly as possible. Remember to consult your lender before making any large purchases, changing jobs or making major life decisions that may affect the security of your financing.