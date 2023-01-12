Lynchburg This Week: What to consider when selling your home in the springtime

You are not alone if you have had thoughts over the cold months about selling your home in the springtime. Typically, the spring months have the fastest turnaround time to plant a “sold” sign in your yard.

This year looks like it is going to be no different.

While you are enjoying some of the cold evenings by the fireplace or curled up on your couch under a blanket, there are some things you can start considering for a spring sale.

What budget do you have to sell your home? Selling a home costs money, unfortunately. Painting, sprucing up and maybe changing out those 1970s avocado-green appliances are all great things to do in preparation for the spring. Maybe changing out cabinet pulls and knobs or adding some updated fixtures in the kitchen and bathrooms could make a world of difference in how your house is viewed.

What repairs do you need to make inside the home? Leaky toilets, loose electric receptacles, drippy showers, dead light switches, bathroom exhaust fans that no longer work — these are all minor inconveniences every homeowner puts up with. Unfortunately, these minor inconveniences might be “big issues” for a first-time homebuyer. What are the issues around your home that might scare a new homeowner?

What do you want to do to the exterior to make the home look inviting to a potential purchaser? There are so many slight changes to the outside of a home that make it more inviting. When was the last time the home was power-washed, windows cleaned, sidewalks power-washed, flowerbeds weeded, trees trimmed back, bushes pruned, or the front door painted? How do you feel when you walk up to your home after you cleaned it up and it is looking fresh? That is the same feeling you want to elicit in a potential buyer when they walk toward your home for the first time.

Where will you be moving to next? A new home, renting, or maybe leaving the area? This probably is going to be the easiest decision to make but could be the hardest to make happen. If you are purchasing, get pre-approved with a mortgage lender early in the process. You will find out your price range and your monthly payment. The search may take longer than expected but do not be disheartened. Having the pre-approval in hand will make the process smooth once you find your dream home.

Looking to rent? Start touring properties where you might want to live. Get on a wait list, if necessary. Property management companies have become more stringent in their application processes and tenants are staying in rentals longer. Finding the right rental property might take some time and I advise starting that process early, too.

Who will be your trusted guide in the selling process? You should never go through a home sale without a Realtor to guide you. There are a multitude of forms, disclosures and documents you will need to complete during a sale. A Realtor is a professional who is trained to know every facet of a transaction, how to negotiate the best price and help you through the some of the emotional parts of your home sale. To find your trusted Realtor, you can ask a friend for a recommendation or view all the local Realtors at www.lynchburgvarealtors.com.