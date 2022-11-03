Lynchburg This Week: What type of inspections should buyers request?

Because of the tough competition involved in purchasing a home during the past few years, many buyers have waived inspections of the property prior to purchase.

Are home inspections really needed? If so, what type of inspections should buyers request?

Unless the property is being purchased for a total renovation, I always recommend a home inspection, even if the buyer agrees not to ask for any repairs. It is wise to get a home inspection for informational purchases just so you know what items may need replaced or repaired in the near future.

What types of inspections should a buyer request?

Home inspection: It is common for a buyer to request a home inspection to be done by a licensed home inspector. The purchase agreement outlines the timeframe for a home inspection, when a request for home repairs needs to be submitted to the seller and how long a seller has to respond to the requests. The cost of the home inspection typically is paid for by the buyer at the time of the inspection.

HVAC inspection: Some buyers like to have a licensed HVAC technician do an inspection of the HVAC system in addition to the home inspection. Some home warranty companies may require either an HVAC inspection showing no issues or service records that indicate the HVAC has been serviced and is in good working order within the past six months. The buyer could request in the purchase agreement that the seller provide these records or pay for this inspection.

Radon inspection: A radon test can be done at the time of the home inspection. Some home inspectors are certified to perform the test or they may recommend someone to do it. The cost of this test also is paid by the buyer at the time of testing. Results of the test usually are available within 48 hours.

Termite inspection: If using the Lynchburg Association of Realtors’ Purchase Agreement, the seller is responsible for having a termite inspection performed within 30 days of settlement. The termite inspection and treatment (if needed) are paid for by the seller at closing.

Septic inspection: If the property has a septic system, the seller also is responsible for having the septic inspected prior to closing. Most companies that do the termite inspections also do the septic inspections. The septic inspection is paid for by the seller at closing.

Water bacteria tests: If a buyer is using a government loan to finance a home with a well, various water bacteria tests need to be done prior to closing, and these tests are paid for by the seller at closing.

Well flow tests: Most buyers will have a well flow test done to determine how many gallons per minute are being pumped by the well. The well flow test is paid for by the buyer at the time of the test.

Miscellaneous inspections: The buyer may have any other inspections done that they choose (at their expense) during the home inspection period. Other tests may include mold testing, structural engineering inspections, environmental tests, etc.

While some buyers may be reluctant to spend the money on inspections, it is a wise investment to reduce the possibility of issues being found after closing on the home. Your real estate agent is a great resource for inspector recommendations, as well as what issues may be a long-term problem.