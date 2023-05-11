Who doesn’t love watching all the “fixer-upper” shows where old, run-down properties are transformed into beautiful homes? They make it look so easy … but is it?

If you are thinking of buying a fixer-upper — whether it be to live in or to flip and sell — there are a few things to watch out for.

1. Have a budget in mind before previewing homes. Your budget should include the cost of the home plus the cost of renovations. While using cash is the ideal option, you should check with your lender to see if you qualify for a home renovation loan. When planning your budget, be sure to include a cushion for unexpected expenses. See if you can bring your contractor with you to preview the home before making an offer.

2. Will you be financing this project or paying for it out of your own pocket? Have a conversation with your Realtor about your financial strategy. They will have suggestions for mortgage lenders who could help you or ideas to help you get the most bang for your buck.

3. Carefully consider the location of your fixer-upper. While you may be able to purchase a house at a great price — if it is in an undesirable location, you may not be able to make a profit when you have it ready to sell. Do your research — is it in a preferred school district? Are the homes in that area appreciating? Your Realtor is a great resource for this information.

4. Before beginning your search for homes, make a list of your “must-haves” — such as number of bedrooms and bathrooms, a garage, a basement or a large yard. Even though many things can be renovated, be sure the things that you can’t change are acceptable. Also, keep in mind the amenities that are already in the home as well as what you will add when you renovate.

5. A home inspection is highly recommended for fixer-uppers. You need to know what work needs to get done. This will give you a list of all repairs that are needed, in addition to the cosmetic updates that you may want to do. Be sure to have your HVAC, electrical, plumbing and roof checked out for needed repairs.

6. Make an estimate of your renovation costs. It is helpful to break the costs down by room so that you know how much is allotted for each project. If you are doing the repairs yourself, be sure to check with your government officials to confirm there are no permits required.

7. Even though you want to keep as much money in your pocket as possible, sometimes it is best to hire a licensed contractor to do the work as they often save time and more money from potential mistakes. Be sure to hire a contractor who has good references. Also see how much time they estimate it will take to start and complete the job. Your dream house project might take longer than expected.

Working on a fixer-upper can be a lot of fun and can be very fulfilling to see what you can accomplish. Preparing ahead and doing your research are key elements to a successful project. Don’t forget to use your favorite Realtor who is a great resource for educating you on the value of your potential project, and can connect you with contractors, home inspectors and other vendors who can help you with your fixer-upper. Start your search at www.lynchburgvarealtors.com.