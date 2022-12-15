Lynchburg This Week: Why some buyers are attracted to newly built homes

If you put a pause on your home search because you weren’t sure where you would go once you sold your current home, it might be a good time to get back into the market.

By using a trusted real estate agent to consider a newly built home, you may have even more options and incentives than you realize.

According to the quarterly Housing Trends Report, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) says the share of buyers looking for new construction homes is increasing. Here are a few reasons why buyers may be drawn to newly built homes:

There are more options to choose from and many builders offer incentives. While the inventory of existing homes has increased nationwide this year, it still is below more typical years, such as 2019. According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), there is a 3.2 month supply of existing homes (a 6-month supply is considered a balanced market). While new construction is a smaller segment of the overall inventory of homes for sale, the supply of newly-built homes has grown even more. The NAHB reports that new single-family homes remain elevated at a 9.2 month’s supply (of various stages of construction). Also, because the inventory of newly built homes has grown so much, builders are motivated to sell their properties before they build more. Many builders are offering buyers incentives because they do not want to have a surplus of inventory in their pipeline.

Newly built homes have various benefits that may suit your lifestyle. You aren’t likely to have repairs to tackle which can free up your time to do other things you enjoy. Also, everything is brand new and uniquely yours from day one. All of your appliances, windows, roof, HVAC system, etc. will come with warranties and will be more energy efficient which will save you money over time. A new home also will be more likely to have the latest and greatest technology.

If you are considering a newly built home, working with a real estate agent is mission critical. They’ll be your expert guide to what’s available in your local market, and can help you explore your options and the benefits of an all-new home.

In addition to following guidance from your real estate agent, here are a few things to look for when purchasing a new construction home:

A professional home inspection still is recommended. Even though everything is new, sometimes things are overlooked and your home inspector can point those out for you.

Make sure you have in writing any changes you may want to make, as well as the cost for those changes being made.

Research your builder — do they have a good reputation? Have they had any complaints filed against them through the licensing board? Ask the builder for references so you can talk to other buyers to see if they are satisfied with the builder’s work and follow up after closing.

New construction homes come with a one-year builder’s warranty for structural defects. Be sure to ask your builder for a copy of the warranty.