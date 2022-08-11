Lynchburg This Week: Why you should consider a pre-listing home inspection

Buyers are almost always encouraged to have a home inspection of the property they are purchasing prior to completing the transaction. The home inspection process can be very stressful to negotiate and sometimes kill the sale if the seller and buyer cannot agree on remediation of issues found in a home inspection report.

One suggestion to reduce the stress of the home inspection repair negotiations is to have the seller consider having a pre-listing home inspection performed by a licensed home inspector. This not only helps prepare the home for selling, but also gives the future owners confidence the home is well kept.

There are several good reasons to have a pre-listing home inspection:

If the pre-listing inspection reveals issues, the seller can disclose or remedy the issues to avoid the risk of not disclosing known defects, which protects the real estate agent and the seller. The seller either can remedy the issues or provide a credit towards remediation of the known issues.

Using the pre-listing report can help set a reasonable listing price for the home. If there are no issues, the listing price could be higher, and if there are several issues, the listing price could be discounted accordingly.

Having the pre-listing inspection report available to potential buyers will help give the buyers confidence about the home when they make their offer and can help speed up the overall process.

By having the pre-listing inspection performed, the seller can avoid many common negotiations that may come up while fixing the repairs. The seller also will know their costs upfront and avoid being delayed with lining up contractors and waiting for their bids.

Having all the home inspection information upfront gives peace of mind in listing the home and avoids surprises during the transaction process.

A pre-listing report is great to draw attention to the positive features that are found during the inspection. Sharing the report is a great way to build trust with the potential buyers.

Your real estate agent is a great resource to help you hire and schedule a licensed home inspector to conduct a pre-listing inspection. A list of inspectors licensed in the State of Virginia also can be found at https://www.dpor.virginia.gov/Boards/ALHI.