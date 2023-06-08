When looking to buy a home, why is using a real estate agent so important? With easy access to homes via Realtor.com, Zillow and local multiple listing services, it seems like buying a home is an easy process. While having access at your fingertips is a huge plus, there are several reasons why using a trusted professional is vital to helping you with the homebuying process.

Your real estate professional will:

Help with financing. Real estate agents are a great resource for connecting you with local lenders to get you pre-qualified or pre-approved for a mortgage loan. They will help you examine how much you can afford and how much you may want to spend, as well as help you determine how much is needed for your down payment and closing costs.

Assist with finding the right property. Real estate agents will help identify your needs and desires in a property. They will find available properties that are appropriate for your budget, needs and desires and they also have access to all MLS-listed properties for you to preview. Analyzing the pros and cons of each property, disclosing known defects, and evaluating properties for suitability, affordability and resale value are also things that your real estate professional can help you with.

Educate you on market conditions. Your real estate agent will educate you on whether it is a buyer’s or seller’s market and show you statistics on what percentage of list price sellers in your area are currently receiving. Trends, average days on market and current months of inventory are important issues that your agent will share with you in order to help you make an educated offer on the property you desire.

Guide you through making an offer and represent you and your interests in negotiations. Your real estate agent will advise you on what comparative properties are selling for, explain common contingencies, obtain proper seller disclosures and help create a negotiating strategy to help you secure the winning bid on the property. Your agent will explain and complete all contract documents and disclosures, prepare you for multiple offer and counteroffer situations, and assist you with getting the property at the best price.

Get you to closing and serve as your trusted real estate resource. Real estate agents will recommend and schedule inspectors, lenders, attorneys, closing companies and other professionals related to your home purchase. They will be your advocate and advisor through the home inspection and repairs negotiation process, the appraisal process and will coordinate communications between the listing agent, lender and closing company. Your agent will accompany you on a final walk-through of the property and closing, as well as remain a lifelong trusted advisor regarding real estate questions, needs or concerns.

No matter the property, no matter how many difficulties there are, no matter how much it will sell for, there is an amazingly talented Realtor waiting to help you. You can start your search for a Realtor or for a local property at www.lynchburgvarealtors.com.