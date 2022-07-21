Make a list and start planning your summer memories

Summers are for making memories. While I have great memories of holidays and celebrations throughout the year, none are more memorable than those of summer.

I recently heard someone refer to their child’s life as “18 summers”. This was a reminder we need to make every day count and make lasting memories in the short time we have.

Having a plan for summer activities is a great idea. Just before my dad passed away three years ago, he asked me a question I was unprepared for. He asked me what was on my bucket list for the rest of my life. I had never given it much thought, but it prompted me to create that list of the things I wanted to do in the next few years.

Do you have a bucket list? Are there things you want to do or places you want to go at some point in your life? Perhaps it would be a good idea to write these things down and make a plan to make them happen.

Don’t know where to start? Here are a few suggestions to start planning your summer memories:

Road trip: What road trips would you like to take? Some may like to stay close to home and see the sights in their state while others may want an adventure trip to other parts of our country. When I was in middle school, my family took a cross country trip in our wood-paneled, un-air-conditioned station wagon in mid-July — it was unbelievably hot but we made memories that I’ve cherished all my life. Get out the road map (wait, it’s 2022 — what’s a road map?) and plan that trip.

Camping: Whether it’s in a tent in your backyard or a fancy RV (you can rent them!), nothing bonds family and friends more than camping together and enjoying the great outdoors. Add a campfire and some s’mores to the mix for perfection.

Amusement/theme parks: Every summer should have a visit to an amusement park. There are so many on the East Coast so make a plan to visit them all over the years.

Baseball games: Summer is for baseball — whether it be a little league game, a local minor league game (complete with fireworks!) or a trip to see a major league game, a hot dog never tastes better than at a ballgame.

Water days: Nothing is more refreshing than a day at the lake or a dip in the pool.

Day trips: Visits to local historical spots, caverns, science museums or the zoo are fun for everyone. And can be a learning experience as well.

Staycation: One of my family’s favorite vacations was the year we installed our pool — we made it a week where we didn’t go anywhere, no one was invited over and everyone had a day of choosing their favorite meal. It was so relaxing and a great time to bond.

Volunteer: Make a plan to be a part of a volunteer project — whether for a needy neighbor, a local charity or an event with your church such as VBS or a summer camp.

What are your favorite summer memories? Do you have a plan for making more? I encourage you to make a list what you’d like to do — start small — we still have another month of summer.

How will you make it memorable?