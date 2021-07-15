Multiple Offers

There is a shortage of homes for sale so buyers need to “step it up” to get their offers accepted. Realtors must be sharp and sellers need to be ready. There may have never been such an important time to be represented by a Realtor as there is now.

The buyer’s perspective

The first step is choosing a Realtor you trust and signing an agreement that you will work with them, and they will represent you.

Your Realtor can do a market analysis on the home you would like to buy to determine if it is priced accurately and to advise you about how much to offer.

Beware of getting excited about a house and paying too much because of your emotions.

After making an offer on a house, you may not know there are other offers “on the table.” It’s the seller who decides whether or not you will be told. Your offer may be reviewed when it is delivered to the seller’s agent or the seller may elect to hold all offers until a certain day and time, and then review them all together.