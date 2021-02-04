Open house: Duds or studs?

Having your Realtor hold an open house may benefit your sale with the additional advertising and signs drawing attention to your listing.

Be aware, however, the public may have unruly children, or bring food or beverage into your home, or simply be nosy. Most serious buyers will make an appointment if they truly are interested in purchasing your home. These open house attenders can be “duds” but, if you have a seasoned agent, it may be possible to turn them into legitimate buyers!

Sneaky Pete is the open house guest who avoids talking with the agent. This guest may refuse to sign in and typically doesn’t stay too long in the house. A smart agent will give this guest some “space” and ask general questions about their impressions. Once this guest realizes they aren’t being forced or sold anything, they may open up about their intentions.

Debbie Downer isn’t shy about her feelings and what she sees wrong with the house. She hates everything and typically speaks loudly. Asking her what she would do differently helps the agent to know what she’s really looking for and if she is trying to hide that she really does like the house. If not, a great agent may be able to suggest other listings that would better suit her.